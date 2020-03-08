Egg Harbor Township Committee voted last month to have the state prepare a redevelopment plan for what it’s calling the Cardiff Center area. The area encompasses more than 250 acres and includes the Harbor Square Shopping Center with Boscov’s, the Cardiff Power Shopping Center with Forman Mills, Genuardi’s Plaza with Bonefish Grill and Cardiff Plaza with Harbor Freights Tools.
Atlantic County has about 40% of the Democratic primary voters in the 2nd Congressional District, which is made up of all or part of the eight southernmost counties in the state. So having the support of voters here gives a candidate a great advantage in winning the primary district-wide. The county party will hold its annual convention Sunday.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference college basketball tournament will make its Atlantic City debut this week under the best of basketball circumstances. The three New Jersey men’s teams in the conference — Saint Peter’s, Monmouth and Rider universities — have all had compelling regular seasons that have them near the top of the conference standings.
New Jersey officials may know as early as Sunday whether there are additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, as testing is in progress on four specimens, they said Saturday.
JT Cornelius had never placed at the high school wrestling state tournament. That changed Saturday. The Southern Regional High School senior lost a 7-3 decision to Jim Mullen of St. Joseph (Montville) in the 285-pound championship bout.
Mainland Regional High School junior Amirah Giorgianni and Lower Cape May Regional senior Joelle Klein each wrestled for girls state championships Saturday. Both competed with intensity under the spotlight at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
