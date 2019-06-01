Lauren Princz of Egg Harbor Township still felt fresh when she hit the 150 mark of the Group IV 200 dash.
"I wanted to not die at the 150 mark like I usually do," she said. "I wasn't that tired this time. It felt great."
Princz easily won the 200 in a season-best 24.53 seconds. Shantae Nelson of Piscataway finished second in 24.59.
"I focused on getting a good start and coming off the curve strong like I usually do," Princz said.
The 200 capped an outstanding meet for the sophomore, who also won the 100 Friday night.
"I'm very happy, accomplishing my goals," she said.