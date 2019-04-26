An Egg Harbor Township High School student will perform his original song, “Wasting Time,” next Friday as part of a statewide drug prevention music competition.
Junior Jermaine Bethea was selected as the Atlantic County finalist for the 15th annual New Jersey Shout Down Drugs high school music competition, sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ).
“Jermaine is an exceptionally talented young man, who is a member of our Communications Academy and has been featured in numerous musical and dramatic productions at our school,” said Egg Harbor Township High School Principal Terry Charlton. “Our community is very proud to see him recognized for an original composition focused on avoiding the dangers of drug use and wishes him the best at the state finals.”
In all, 13 acts comprised of 24 students from nine counties will compete May 10 at Rutgers University’s Mastrobuono Theatre for $10,000 in music contracts.
The contest asks the students to create original music with lyrics that contain peer-to-peer substance use prevention messages.
“The 2019 New Jersey Shout Down Drugs participants have displayed not only creativity and musical talent, but also determination to make a difference in the lives of their peers by using their talent to spread important messages of prevention,” PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente said.
The website, www.ShoutDownDrugs.com, features profiles of all the 2019 finalists and allows the public to cast votes for their favorite songs through May 9. These results will factor into the finalists’ scores on the night of the concert.
Tickets to the concert are free and can be reserved at www.ShoutDownDrugs.com or by calling 973-467-2100 x 19.
In addition to the contest, Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey are hosting a town hall on Tuesday, May 7 with local leaders to look into the impact of opioid epidemic on the community.
The event will feature a panel discussion by community experts from 6-8 p.m. at the Galloway Township Senior Center, 621 W. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a naloxone training session by the Atlantic County Alliance.