Vote sign

Everything you need to know before you hit the polls. Your 2019 Press of Atlantic City voter guide

Family says farewell to Ambassador William J. Hughes Hundreds of people paid their respects Monday to a local man who negotiated with Fidel Castro and represented the nation as it returned the Panama Canal to its home country.

Northfield looking to allow bicycles on trails at Birch Grove Park “(This is) going to bring more people out to the park and the back sections of the park,” said Council President Jeffrey Lischin. A vote on the proposal could happen next year.

Pleasantville officials outfit 40 city police officers with body cameras The city’s Police Department rolled out a body camera program Oct. 31 — a technology that’s becoming a norm in policing across the U.S. to keep a record of police interactions with citizens.

Ocean City beats Toms River South 5-0 in South Jersey semifinal Ocean City, top-seeded in the playoff bracket and ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, dominated most of the way in a sectional semifinal at Carey Stadium.

Check out a gallery from the playoff game here.

Ocean City vs Toms River South girls soccer

Ocean City's vs Toms River South during the first half of girls soccer South Jersey Group III playoff semifinal at Carey Stadium, Ocean City High School Monday Nov 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments