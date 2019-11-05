ATLANTIC COUNTY
County Executive Dennis Levinson, a Republican, was well ahead of Democrat Susan Korngut after the polls closed Tuesday night. Levinson had 57.3% of the vote, while Korngut had 40%, with 59% of districts reporting.
Incumbent Democratic Freeholder Ernest D. Coursey defeated Republican challenger Sumon "Sam" Majumder 79.3% to 20.6% in the District 4 race, with 92.3% of districts reporting.
Incumbent Republican Freeholder Amy Gatto defeated Democrat Nick Polito 56% to 43%, with 58% of the district reporting.
Northfield: Republican incumbent Mayor Erland V.L. Chau defeated Democrat Thomas R. Corona. Chau garnered 58.3% of the vote, while Corona received 41.4%. Democrat Paul Utts defeated Jeffery A. Lischin for a seat on the council representing the 1st Ward. Utts received 50.4% of the vote, while Lischin received 49.6%. Republican Greg Dewees defeated Democrat Christine Camp-Taggart for a seat on the council representing the 2nd Ward. Dewees received 57.9% of the vote, while Camp-Taggart received 42%.
Corbin City: Republican Kristofer M. Surran defeated Adele Dougherty for a seat on City Council. Kristofer received 82.5% of the vote, while Surran garnered 17.4%.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Freeholders Gerald Thornton and E. Marie Hayes were leading Democratic challengers Joyce Gould and Elizabeth Casey with 69% of the vote tallied.
Hayes and Thornton each had 28% of the vote, with Gould and Casey claiming 21% as of 9:30 p.m.
West Wildwood: A series of controversies surrounding this tiny borough’s government has led to a change on the Board of Commissioners.
Challenger Amy Korobellis won 48% of the vote, besting John J. Banning (40%) and Anna M. Doherty (11%). The three candidates were all running for a commissioner seat vacated by Cornelius Maxwell.
Earlier this year, the state fined Mayor Christopher Fox over actions he took to help his daughter and the borough’s police chief, with whom he lives.
Wildwood: A slate of candidates led by incumbent Pete Byron captured three seats on the Board of Commissioners. Byron, Steven Mikulski and Krista Fitzsimons bested a nine-member field that included incumbent Commissioner and Mayor Ernest Troiano. Troiano earned a little less than 13% of the vote, while Byron’s slate tallied 17%.
Middle Township: Incumbent Democrat Michael J. Clark was headed to victory Tuesday evening over Republican James Norris.
OCEAN COUNTY
Incumbent Republican Sheriff Michael Mastronardy easily won re-election over Democratic challenger Gene Davis. Mastronardy had 70% of the vote.
In the race for freeholder, incumbent Republicans John P. Kelly and Virginia Haines claimed 71% of the vote to reclaim seats amid a five-candidate field.
Little Egg Harbor Township: Incumbent Barbara Jo Crea won the race for a Township Committee seat with 70% of the vote over challenger Leona M. Weigele.
Surf City: Republican Mayor Francis Hodgson Sr. won easily, running opposed.
