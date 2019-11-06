Election results: New Jersey voters chose their assemblymen for the next two years, along with a number of other local races. Get updated vote totals here.
A homeless man who went missing after allegedly stealing a dog from a rescue farm in Mays Landing in early October was arrested by police in North Carolina last week for murder.
Sadie Marks, one of the few people in Atlantic City's history to successfully fight the state on eminent domain, died Oct. 25. She was 101.
The South Jersey Group IV boys soccer semifinal game between Egg Harbor Township and Washington Township high schools Tuesday had plenty of action but only one goal. Check out a gallery from the game.
Winter is on its way. With that in mind, David Weinberg unloads some stray observations from his notebook on Stockton University athletics, pro boxing, the Eagles, Rutgers football and more.
