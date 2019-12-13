HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Electricity appears to be coming back online in the township's major shopping area after being out for several hours.

The lights have come back on in the Hamilton Commons shopping center on the Black Horse Pike, home to the Regal movie theater, Big Lots, Ross and other stores.

The outage, which affected nearly 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers, according to its website, had affected traffic lights in the area as well as the Hamilton Commons and Consumer Square shopping centers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments