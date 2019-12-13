HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Electricity appears to be coming back online in the township's major shopping area after being out for several hours.
The lights have come back on in the Hamilton Commons shopping center on the Black Horse Pike, home to the Regal movie theater, Big Lots, Ross and other stores.
The outage, which affected nearly 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers, according to its website, had affected traffic lights in the area as well as the Hamilton Commons and Consumer Square shopping centers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
JCPenney
Customers walk through a mostly empty JCPenney at the Hamilton Mall on Thursday. The store closed for good Friday.
COLT SHAW / Staff Writer
JCPenney
The closing of Sears in November and JCPenney this week leaves Macy’s as the only remaining anchor store at the Hamilton Mall.
COLT SHAW /Staff Writer
040719_nws_hamilton
On March 26th, at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, independent store owners at Level Up Entertainment, Blink Beauty & Wellness, and White Lotus discuss the upcoming closing of JC Penny. (l-r) Jaime Hannigan, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, and Lisa Muratore, 33, of Margate, co-owners of White Lotus.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
040719_nws_hamilton
Blink Beauty & Wellness sits in the Hamilton Mall near Macy’s, one of the few anchor stores that will stay at the mall once JCPenny closes this summer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
040719_nws_hamilton
Gregg Mester, owner of Level Up Entertainment, moved into the mall eight years ago from the Tilton Times Plaza in Egg Harbor Township. He said he has seen his business grow dramatically since coming to the Hamilton Mall, and he says walking traffic is a big reason why.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
040719_nws_hamilton
On March 26th, at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, independent store owners at Level Up Entertainment, Blink Beauty & Wellness, and White Lotus discuss the upcoming closing of JC Penny. View outside of White Lotus.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
040719_nws_hamilton
On March 26th, at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, independent store owners at Level Up Entertainment, Blink Beauty & Wellness, and White Lotus discuss the upcoming closing of JC Penny. The entrance to Sears is now boarded up.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Christmas Returns
A empty Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing the day after Christmas, early morning. Dec.26, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Mall Shopping
Shoppers at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. What do malls do to adapt and survive during an age where people do so much of their retail shopping over the Internet. Dec.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
121218_nws_santa
People wait in line for a photo with Mall Santa at Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing, NJ Wednesday Dec 12, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Removing Sears logo
GFS Construction is removing Sears logo off the building that is closed at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing on Friday. Dec.7, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
112418_nws_blackfriday (14)
After waiting in below freezing temperatures outside for the mall to open at 6 a.m., shoppers then lined up at customer service to claim giveaway prizes and chance coupons at the Hamilton Mall. (Nov. 23, 2018)
LAUREN CARROLL
Multimedia Reporter
Hamilton Mall Black Friday
Without anchor stores like Sears, the mall has started to look for nontraditional businesses to fill the empty store fronts.
Lauren Carroll / Staff Writer
Hamilton Mall Black Friday
Shoppers line up outside the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing on Nov. 23, 2018 for Black Friday.
Amanda Auble
Staff Writer
Hamilton Mall Black Friday
Shoppers line up inside Hamilton Mall on Nov. 23, 2018 for Black Friday giveaways.
Lauren Carroll
Staff Writer
111118_nws_santa
On November 10th , at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, Santa and Mrs.Claus enter the holiday season in parade style with music, children's smiles, and seasonal music.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
111118_nws_santa
On November 10th , at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, Santa and Mrs.Claus enter the holiday season in parade style with music, children's smiles, and seasonal music.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Hamilton Mall Halloween
Halloween at the Hamilton Mall, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Hamilton Mall Halloween
Halloween at the Hamilton Mall, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mall
Miss America, second from left, and TV personality Robin Leach, second from right, participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Macy’s at the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton Township in 1987.
Press ARCHIVES
CAPSA URG mall bunny 0315-7
Evelyn Perez, 6, of Bridgeton, meets the Easter Bunny at the Hamilton Mall.
Charlie Pritchard / For The Current
Returns after Christmas
Moses Jensen of Egg Harbor Township returned and exchanged shoes and shirts at Zumiez and KickUSA the day after Christmas. People returned presents like tv’s at Best Buy and clothes and shoes at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Dec. 26, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Hamilton Mall Holiday Shopping
Dancers from the Mays Landing Dance Works perform inside the Hamilton Mall for holiday shoppers. Holiday shopping at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing Sunday Dec. 10, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
BLACK.40196
Kathleen Lee of Washington Twp., NJ, and Linda Wolfe of Hazleton, Pa., collect their puchases outside the Mall entrance. Fri. 11/26/99 Black Friday at Hamilton Mall.
BEN FOGLETTO
BLACK.40198
Kids peer over the railing on the second level to see Santa on the first level. Fri. 11/26/99 Black Friday at Hamilton Mall.
BEN FOGLETTO
holidayshopping
HOLIDAYSHOPPING-------Holiday decorations get shoppers ready for the season at the Hamilton Mall . An early preview of Black Friday at the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton Township , shoppers take advantage of the less crowded shopping and the mall is decorated for the season. Sunday, November 20 , 2005 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Hamilton Mall opening1
Mayor Charlie Pritchard, center, cuts the ribbon to open the Hamilton Mall on Sept. 10, 1987.
Shore News archives
Hamilton Mall opening 2
Township and Kravco representatives celebrate the opening of the Hamilton Mall on Sept. 10, 1987.
Shore News archives
Hamilton Mall
30th anniversary of the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing Tuesday Sept 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Hamilton Mall
30th anniversary of the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing Tuesday Sept 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Hamilton Mall
30th anniversary of the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing Tuesday Sept 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Hamilton Mall
30th anniversary of the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing Tuesday Sept 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Hamilton Mall
30th anniversary of the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing Tuesday Sept 19, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Free Comic Book Day
People wait in line for the National Free Comic Book Day event at Level Up Entertainment at the Hamilton Mall May 6, 2017
NICHOLAS HUBA
Staff Writer
missa 05
Miss Vermont Megan Yardley (lower right) listens to contestant introductions as people gather behind her to watch. Tues. 9/7/04 Miss America contestants sign autographs for the public at the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton Township. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
missa 05
Miss California Veena Goel returns a signed program to Megan Petuskey (10 of Mays Landing). Tues. 9/7/04 Miss America contestants sign autographs for the public at the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton Township. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
missa 05
People stretch to watch from the upper level in front of store advertising signs that say 'stretch yourself.' Tues. 9/7/04 Miss America contestants sign autographs for the public at the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton Township. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
