Elijah Jones scored 21 points as the Pleasantville boys basketball team held off Middle Township 64-60 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.

Noel Gonzalez had 15 and Julz Sanchez 13 for the Greyhounds.

Matt Marino led Middle Township with 21.

Pleasantville improved to 6-4, while Middle is 3-7.

Middle Township 7 12 16 25 – 60

Pleasantville 16 15 15 18 - 64

MT – McNeal 5, Marino 21, Camacho 16, Sapp 8, Hatcher 5, Flanders 5

PV – Jones 21, Rosado 8, Mcloughlin 4, Valeus 3, Gonzalez 15, Sanchez 13

