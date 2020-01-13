Elijah Jones scored 21 points as the Pleasantville boys basketball team held off Middle Township 64-60 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Noel Gonzalez had 15 and Julz Sanchez 13 for the Greyhounds.
Matt Marino led Middle Township with 21.
Pleasantville improved to 6-4, while Middle is 3-7.
Middle Township 7 12 16 25 – 60
Pleasantville 16 15 15 18 - 64
MT – McNeal 5, Marino 21, Camacho 16, Sapp 8, Hatcher 5, Flanders 5
PV – Jones 21, Rosado 8, Mcloughlin 4, Valeus 3, Gonzalez 15, Sanchez 13
