020120

Pleasantville's Elijah Jones goes for a block shot against Consitution's Maurice Montgomery during their game at the Battle at the bay. Atlantic City. NJ. January 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

Elijah Jones

Pleasantville

6-8 Junior Center

Jones averaged nearly 20 points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments