The Press Preseason Elite 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selcted by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last season’s record in parentheses:
1. St. Joseph (10-2): The defending state Non-Public II champion.
2. St. Augustine (7-4): Hermits reached the state Non-Public IV quarterfinals last season.
3. Camden (10-2): Panthers were the South Jersey Group II runner-up
4. Williamstown (12-1): The defending South Jersey Group V champion.
5. Holy Spirit (8-4): The state Non-Public II runner-up.
6. Shawnee (6-7): Defending South Jersey Group IV champion.
7. West Deptford (7-3): South Jersey Group II semifinalist.
8. Vineland (5-6): Won first playoff game in the program’s history last season.
9. Toms River North (6-3): Lost to Vineland in first round of South Jersey Group V playoffs.
10. Penns Grove (13-0): Defending South Jersey Group I champion.
11. Highland Regional (9-2): South Jersey Group IV semifinalist.
Contact: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com
Twitter @acpresshuba