Elizabeth Egan
Political party: Democrat
Age: 69
Hometown: Galloway
Current job: Retired
Education: Bachelor's degree in Psychology from La Salle University, Master's degree in journalism from Temple University
Political message: It’s time to bring meaningful change to Galloway. Elected officials are public servants. For too long in politics it’s been “business as usual” on many issues, without proper accountability to the voters. Galloway residents are overburdened with taxes, yet many feel under-served by local government: no trash pickup, no bulk pickup, no code enforcement, and no response to flooding concerns. Galloway residents deserve better. On council I’ll work to improve services, protect our local environment, promote sustainable development that brings job growth and lower taxes, and help Galloway become a leader for open, responsive local government that works for everyone.
