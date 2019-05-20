Wildwood Catholic vs St. Joe's Softball

Wildwood Catholic's Emily Cimino in action during the game against St. Joe's. May 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Emily Cimino pitched a no-hitter and struck out 19 to lead the 10th-seeded Wildwood Catholic to a 11-0 victory over seventh-seeded Timothy Christian in the South Jersey Non-Public B first round. 

Tags

Load comments