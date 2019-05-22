St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic softball

Emily Cimino pitched a complete game for Wildwood Catholic against St. Joseph on Thursday in the Non-Public B semis.

The Wildwood Catholic softball standout threw a no-hitter and struck out 19 in a 10-0 South Jersey Non-Public B playoff win over Timothy Christian.

