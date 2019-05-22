Age: 17
High School: Atlantic County Institute of Technology
Hometown: Galloway Township
Parent: Elizabeth Hsieh
Community / school activities: Volunteer at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and the Atlantic County Public Library; teaches swim lessons to young children, Special Olympics hopefuls and members of Whelan’s Whales and is a junior counselor at sports summer camp for the Brigantine Greenheads Volunteer Team at the Brigantine Aquatic Center. Has done boardwalk runs for charity, used her free time to help the food bank and the Woodview Estates assisted living facility in Mays Landing, organized school fundraising events and held booths at local events. Assisted at competitive robotics events as lead queuer, queuer, field reset and photographer for her robotics team, volunteered at a local park for cleanup as part of the Field of Dreams project for the National Honor Society.
Post-high school plans: Hsieh plans to attend New York University to study chemical and biomolecular engineering and work toward a master’s degree in biomechanical engineering.
Career goals: Hsieh wants to do research in prosthetics.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology High School senior Emily Hsieh, 17, is a first-generation American student who wants to do research on prosthetics. As a high school student, Hsieh has made time for a great deal of volunteer work and is an outstanding student. She is also the leader of the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League’s robotics team.
What does swimming with the Brigantine Greenheads Volunteer Team and teaching others to swim mean to you?
It’s a great way to exercise and have fun with the team. It’s (swimming) really important and a great skill to have.
You are a leader of your robotics team. You designed a functional machine. You do robot demos. What does the robot do?
I am the leader of the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League’s robotics team. There is also a team at Mainland Regional High School and in Vineland. In the Tech Challenge, you compete in building a robot. Teams from around the world build a robot. It was 18 inches by 18 inches. Its function was to move a wiffle ball into a cargo hold.
When you are already an honor student, help raise your younger brother, work, practice swimming and are a member of your school’s swim team, why is volunteering to help others so important to you? Why do you make sure you make time to do that?
I like being busy. I think it’s very important to volunteer. I feel I have a lot to learn from other people by giving back to the community.
— Vincent Jackson