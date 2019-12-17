spt_calbbfinal

Emma Finnegan drives for a lay up against Middle twp. during their CAL Girls Championship at Stockton University. Galloway, NJ. February 23, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

Emma Finnegan

Ocean City

6-0, Sr. C.

Finnegan averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments