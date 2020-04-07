Ena Veronica Lindner Swain, of Philadelphia and Wildwood, an author, community organizer and longtime board member and historian at the Johnson House Historic Site, died March 27 of heart complications at Chestnut Hill Hospital. She was 88.
Swain was born in Philadelphia to Stanley Barrett Lindner and Adeline Gardiner Lindner, Jamaican immigrants who came to the United States to work with international political activist Marcus Garvey. The third of four children, she grew up in South Philadelphia and graduated from the South Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1949.
In 1951, she married William Arch Swain, Sr., a well-known printer, among the first African Americans endorsed by the printing trades union. They lived in Germantown and were wed for 66 years until Mr. Swain’s passing in 2017.
Early in her career, Swain became the first African American bookkeeper and accountant at the W.C. Schmidt & Sons Inc. Brewery, said a daughter, Valarie Swain-Cade McCoullum. But she later left to rear her four children.
In 1977, Swain and her husband opened Swain’s Printing & Accounting on Germantown Avenue. It became a popular place to have event books and fliers printed.
There, Swain started her own accounting practice, while Mr. Swain completed printing jobs at night.
As her children got older, Swain, began taking classes at Temple University. A history class with Emma Lapsansky-Werner, now a professor emeritus at Haverford College, motivated her to start scholarly research and she began a 50-year quest to study the abolition movement in Germantown.
She and her husband owned a vacation house in Wildwood and the family enjoyed spending summers there.
She will be honored during a Celebration of Life program.
