The Eagles' season came to an end Sunday when they lost to the Saints in New Orleans. The Saints will now host the NFC title game against the Rams, while the Patriots are set to play Kansas City next week.
Atlantic County is giving $600,000 over two years to help sustain the National Aviation Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township. County officials said they hope other entities in the aviation field will come see the park and help it grow. Read more about it here.
Get ready for good show at Harrah's Resort this week when comedian Bill Engvall, founding member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, gets on stage. The 61-year-old is known for touring with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. Individually, he's also become an author, actor, show host and more. Read his Q & A with At The Shore.
Much of South Jersey saw a couple inches of snow Sunday, and public works departments were prepared. Emergency preparedness and town officials said for the first measurable snowfall, there were few incidents. Check out a photo gallery of snow scenes in South Jersey and one of reader-submitted photos.
It's time to send in nominations for The Press’ Young Leaders awards. We’re looking for teens who may have spearheaded a community project, developed a charity or volunteered for a pet cause, all while remaining active in after-school sports, theater, music or more. For more information, to nominate a high school senior and to see a video of last year’s Young Leaders, go to PressOfAC.com/youngleaders.