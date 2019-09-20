The air is getting a bit crisper and the leaves will soon start to fall. Halloween is right around the corner. So it’s time for The Press’ annual Halloween writing contest.
Local students in grades kindergarten through high school are invited to write an ending to the Halloween story, “Haunting of Mount Pleasant,” which we’ve begun here.
Young artists are encouraged to show off their talents and submit their artwork on 8½-by-11-inch paper. While the artwork will not be judged, several drawings will appear in print and in an online gallery.
Through our annual contest we have received thousands of entries, and we’re looking forward to another successful year.
We encourage teachers to continue using the contest as a classroom writing assignment.
A team of Press editors will select a winner in each grade kindergarten through eighth and one from all the high school submissions.
All submissions should be sent to Halloween Contest, c/o Gail Wilson, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232 or emailed to Halloween@pressofac.com. Include “Halloween Story” as the subject line of the email.
Please include your name, age, school and contact information on the front of all stories and the back of all illustrative submissions.
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Oct. 18.
For questions, call Gail Wilson at 609-272-7212.
