Age: 18
High School: Ocean City
Hometown: Petersburg, Upper Township
Parents: William and Beate Love
Community/school activities: Upper Township Challenger Sports; Cape Atlantic Chapter of the Seeing Eye Organization; tutoring of high school students through Ocean City National Honor Society; OCHS Ambassador; Messiah Lutheran Church acolyte.
Post-high school plans: Princeton University, Army ROTC
Career goals: U.S. Army commissioned officer
Serving others is a calling Ocean City High School senior Eric Love has embraced. Love helps disabled children play sports, tutors other Ocean City High School students, works as a lifeguard for the New Jersey State Park Service and assists his local church. But his work with seeing-eye dogs is a responsibility he gets to take home. Love trains the dogs until they are 15 to 16 months old.
How has your involvement with Cape Atlantic Seeing Eye shaped your abilities as a leader?
Being a puppy raiser for the Seeing Eye has taught me to look past my own desires and to make sacrifices for my community. I have learned that service is leadership. I am leading by example in my willingness to commit to helping the less fortunate.
How did you get involved with Upper Township Challenger Sports, and what impact has it had on you personally?
I was involved in Upper Township Challenger Sports after a friend invited me to attend one Sunday. After spending one day helping peers with disabilities play sports and seeing how happy it made them, I realized how fulfilling service could be. I was surrounded by individuals that had always been held back by or isolated from their peers due to their disability, especially when it came to playing sports. I saw how happy the children were as for the first time they felt like they belonged on the field or the court.
What have you learned about yourself since you decided to become a lifeguard?
Since becoming a lifeguard, I have learned what it feels like to have others’ lives in your hands. Although at times the responsibility can be terrifying, it has pushed me like no other. I have to know exactly what I am doing at all times, and I must make decisions that are not only correct but quick because the individuals on the beach and in the water are counting on me to perform. Consequently, I have to maintain my physical fitness and lifeguarding skills at all times. To perform my job well, I have learned that I must be assertive, knowledgeable, personable and confident.
— David Danzis