Political party: Democrat
Age: 56
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Superintendent of Atlantic City’s Surf Stadium and Bader Field
Education: Graduate of Atlantic City High School
Political message: As Atlantic County freeholder (District 1), I have a proven record of leadership on behalf of the citizens and taxpayers of Atlantic County. I support programs and initiatives which help make Atlantic County a better place to live, work and visit. I hold the line on public spending wherever possible. Furthermore, I am accessible as I operate under an "open door policy." I am truly grateful to be able to represent the people of Atlantic County and look forward to being re-elected for a third term on Nov. 5.
