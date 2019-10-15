Ernest D. Coursey

Political party: Democrat

Age: 56

Hometown: Atlantic City

Current job: Superintendent of Atlantic City’s Surf Stadium and Bader Field

Education: Graduate of Atlantic City High School

Political message: As Atlantic County freeholder (District 1), I have a proven record of leadership on behalf of the citizens and taxpayers of Atlantic County. I support programs and initiatives which help make Atlantic County a better place to live, work and visit. I hold the line on public spending wherever possible. Furthermore, I am accessible as I operate under an "open door policy." I am truly grateful to be able to represent the people of Atlantic County and look forward to being re-elected for a third term on Nov. 5.

