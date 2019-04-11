Vineland at Egg Harbor Township baseball
Vineland's Ervin Bogan smashes a hit over the center field fence for a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Tuesday, April 10

The standout shortstop went 6 for 15 with five runs scored and two stolen bases to lead the Vineland baseball team to a 4-0 start.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

