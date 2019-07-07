Estell Manor took up two of the top ten spots. This gauge was located on the western portion of the community. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments