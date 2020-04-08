Input the amount of water inundation, in feet, and get an estimate of how much coastal flooding you will see during the high tide.
In the case of the Wednesday evening high tide, set the meter to 1 foot. You can then move about the region to see block by block data.
The Surging Seas Risk Finder by ClimateCentral, an independent organization in New Jersey researching and reporting the facts about climate change and its impact on the public, is meant to show the rising waters from climate change. However, it can also be used for specific coastal flooding events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.