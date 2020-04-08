Input the amount of water inundation, in feet, and get an estimate of how much coastal flooding you will see during the high tide. 

In the case of the Wednesday evening high tide, set the meter to 1 foot. You can then move about the region to see block by block data. 

The Surging Seas Risk Finder by ClimateCentral, an independent organization in New Jersey researching and reporting the facts about climate change and its impact on the public, is meant to show the rising waters from climate change. However, it can also be used for specific coastal flooding events. 

