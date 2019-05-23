040619_spt_prepbaseball

Saint Augustine Prep's Kenny Levari #8 safe at second base against Egg Harbor Township's Ethan Dodd #3 during high school baseball game at Saint Augustine Prep in Richland, NJ. Friday April 5, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Ethan Dodd went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for EHT in an 8-1 win over Vineland in a South Jersey Group IV Quarterfinal game on Thursday.

