A European union high court has ruled against German sports apparel giant Adidas' claim that its famous three stripes, applied in any direction, deserve trade mark protection.
The EU's General Court ruled Wednesday the company could not prove that the stripes had a distinctive enough character throughout the 28-nation bloc.
Adidas said it is disappointed in the ruling and considering its next options.
Del. court revives Blue Bell suit: Delaware's Supreme Court overturned the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against one the country's largest ice cream makers after a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
The court ruled Tuesday a judge erred because the plaintiff had not demanded that the board of Blue Bell Creameries take action itself before the lawsuit was filed. That demand requirement can be waived if a plaintiff raises reasonable doubts about the impartiality of directors because of close ties to management. Former CEO Paul Kruse is a defendant in the suit.
The court also said the lawsuit adequately alleges that the board at Blue Bell failed to implement any system to monitor food safety performance or compliance.
Billionare gives donation to Oxford for AI studies: An American billionaire gave Oxford University $188.6 million for a new institute that will study the ethical implications of artificial intelligence and its vast potential to change society as we know it.
The donation from Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone, will also fund a center to house all of the university's humanities subjects in a single space to encourage collaborative study. The idea is to bring together those working on projects that make life worth living with those trying to make sure that the technology of the future works for the interest of society.
Two U.S. coal companies combine: Two of the world's largest coal producers have announced they will combine mining operations in Wyoming and Colorado in an attempt to improve their competitiveness against natural gas and renewable energy sources.
Arch Coal and Peabody Energy are based in St. Louis and announced the joint venture on Wednesday.
It will be 66.5% owned by Peabody and 33.5% owned by Arch.
The companies say the deal requiring approval from regulators could save about $120 million annually in mostly operational costs over 10 years.