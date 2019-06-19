Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOUNT HOLLY HAS ISSUED A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY. * WINDS AND SEAS...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KT THURSDAY NIGHT, BECOMING NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 KT FRIDAY. OCCASIONAL GUSTS NEAR 35 KT DURING THE DAY FRIDAY. SEAS 3 TO 5 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 25 TO 33 KNOTS ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS WAVE CONDITIONS TO SMALL CRAFT. INEXPERIENCED MARINERS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE CONDITIONS. &&