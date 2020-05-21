Age: 18
High School: Mainland Regional High School
Hometown: Linwood
Parents: Amy Daily
Community/school activities: Team captain of Hero Campaign Team, which coordinates and recruits members, spreads awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving through posters, announcements, meetings, and social media; cheerleading coach, responsible for proposing new solutions to problems and making suggestions; volunteer at Brandywine Senior Living, where she spends quality time with patients; team captain of Relay for Life, where she recruited 100+ members to join a team for a 24-hour relay; volunteer at dance in Linwood; leader of Unified Sports, works directly with special needs athletes to improve their skills in soccer and track; captain of cheerleading team; chairman of Mainland Regional High School Blood Drive; president of National Honor Society.
Post-high school plans: Attend the University of Rhode Island where she will major in nursing.
Career goals: Pediatric nurse practitioner.
Evan Daily believes in focusing on the big picture. A strong work ethic — which she credits her parents for — and a belief in serving community first, has led to many volunteer hours helping special education students and visiting residents at her local nursing home. She has learned to coordinate her school roles so she can be involved in bringing her community together.
You work a lot with the elderly and those with special needs. How has helping them helped you?
It’s helped me tremendously. I started volunteering with the elderly when I was young. I rode my bike to the local nursing home and decided that I wanted to volunteer. From then on, I’ve met so many people and heard so many stories. They give me life lessons about relationships, jobs — everything. I’ve gained a lot of patience. A lot of the patients have Alzheimer’s disease and other memory issues, so I had to reintroduce myself every time I walked in. It has really given me a new perspective. I work with children who have special needs through a unified sports program. We play soccer, run track, have dance parties, and I help them in the classroom. The children are lovely.
How does your passion to give back help mold you as a leader?
I think my passion to give back really sets an example for the younger kids. As the captain of the cheerleading team, I try to make this visible. When we keep giving back, the younger cheerleaders begin to want to give back as well.
You clearly are involved with a lot of programs in and out of school. When you’ve dealt with challenges, how have you overcome them?
Sometimes there are difficulties that come my way, like when I’m working with children with special needs. Sometimes they’ll have anxiety attacks or have trouble in school. Just being there for them makes them happier. When I have a lot on my plate, good time management helps me out.
— Eddie Kovalski
