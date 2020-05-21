Evely Vaquero-Flores

Age: 18
High school: Cumberland County Technical Education Center
Hometown: Bridgeton
Parent: Leticia Flores
Community/school activities: Women in Engineering/Women in STEAM founder and president; National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society; volunteer in Patient Services and gift shops at Inspira Health Center; CCD teacher assistant at St Theresa’s Church (Parish of the Holy Cross); student representative on CCTEC’s Professional Advisory Committee; CCTEC student ambassador.
Post-high school plans: Majoring in architecture at Thomas Jefferson University.
Career goals: Architecture.
Cumberland County Technical Education Center senior Evelyn Vaquero-Flores never puts herself first. The 18-year-old helps her peers in the classroom and tutors them outside of school. She is the founder and president of Women In STEAM, an organization that empowers young women to pursue careers in science, technology, math and engineering. Along the way, she developed the confidence to pursue her goals, a feeling she is now instilling in other young women in the program.
What skills have you learned from your life experiences, and how will you use them in your future leadership positions?
I believe that my experiences have taught me when to lead and when to follow, which I think is very important. I believe knowing when it is time to follow makes me a better leader in a sense.
As the founder of an organization that empowers young women to pursue STEM, how does it feel to not only see the organization grow but to break the stereotypes surrounding the professional careers of women?
I feel proud. When we first started, it was only my adviser and me. I honestly didn’t think a lot of people would join, but as time progressed, we saw the number increase. Thankfully a lot of girls fell right into place, not just in engineering but other fields. This year, other girls were able to take on leadership positions in the organization, so now I am more of an adviser.
You were chosen unanimously as the student ambassador for CCTEC’s Program Advisory Committee. How has others’ belief in you affected you?
At first, I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself. But I found out that most of my teachers believed that I should have that role. It showed me that I was doing something right and should continue what I was doing. Again, it helped me gain confidence.
— Eddie Kovalski
