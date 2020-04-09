Additional downed tree limbs and power outages will be possible into Thursday evening as strong northwesterly winds blow. A wind advisory will be in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. to highlight this threat. 

Wind Advisory

Take down any loose objects and garbage cans before the line of storms arrive. 

Wind gusts 40-50 mph will be likely during this time. Typically, issues due to winds occur with winds over 45 mph. 

850 millibar winds

Winds at the 850 millibar level, about 5,000 feet above the surface. This provides a good indicator of what the top gusts will be, as winds can get pulled to the ground from here. 

