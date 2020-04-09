Additional downed tree limbs and power outages will be possible into Thursday evening as strong northwesterly winds blow. A wind advisory will be in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. to highlight this threat.
Take down any loose objects and garbage cans before the line of storms arrive.
Wind gusts 40-50 mph will be likely during this time. Typically, issues due to winds occur with winds over 45 mph.
