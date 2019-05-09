The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County will honor three standouts for making a positive impact on the lives of those living with mental health and substance use disorders.
This year’s honorees are: Sister Patty Prendergast, founder of Adelaide’s Place, a day respite house in Atlantic City for women who are experiencing homelessness; Ricky Salaam of Egg Harbor Township who is a dedicated community volunteer and works with Greenbranch Treatment and Recovery and Behavioral Crossroads; and Steve Murray of Galloway, a case manager at Jewish Family Service in both the Crisis Division Unit and Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness.
Prendergast, Salaam and Murray will receive their awards during the agency’s annual Evening of Wellness Awards Reception and Charity Auction 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at the Carriage House, Galloway.
“The outstanding work being done by really exceptional people in our county is making a difference in individual lives, families and neighborhoods,” said Vicki Phillips, Executive Director of Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. “We want to put a spotlight on them and raise awareness in our community.”
All of the honorees work with at-risk populations; some frequent compromised neighborhoods where substance use, mental illness and homelessness are common. Their efforts aim to connect residents to help.
Each May, which is the national observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the non-profit agency holds the annual event that includes awards, food, and a charity auction of about 70 gift baskets from various businesses and restaurants in the community.
Proceeds from the event are used to support programming at The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. The agency has a more than 50 year history in the area. Staff support both individuals living with mental illness as well as family members of a loved one living with mental illness.
Tickets may be purchased for $30 online at MHAAC.info or by calling 609-652-3800.