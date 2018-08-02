CASA fundraiser at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City
Help support CASA of Cape and Atlantic counties while enjoying unlimited rides at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City Monday, Aug. 6.
From noon to 4 p.m., guests to the pier can purchase special $25 unlimited ride wristbands and spend an afternoon together at the park while supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, a non-profit organization that recruits and trains community volunteers to be court advocates for children living in foster care.
Gillians is located at 6th Street and the Boardwalk. For more information, call 609-399-7082 or go to Gillians.com.
Boardwalk Art Show in Ocean City
The Ocean City Arts Center is hosting the 56th Annual Boardwalk Art Show Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5.
Nearly 100 artists from across the East Coast will be exhibiting and selling their pieces, including paintings, photographs and jewelry. Hours for the art show are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The art show will take place from 7th to 11th streets on the Ocean City boardwalk. For more information, call 609-399-7628 or go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Ocean City baby crawl and baby parade
Parents, bring your little tykes to Ocean City for some friendly competition Tuesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 9.
Think your baby’s the fastest crawler or waddler? See if you’re right during the Pamper Scamper event, Ocean City’s annual baby crawling contest, taking place from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday on the beach at 6th Street. Registration is free and begins at 8:30 a.m. The contest is open to babies up to 15 months old. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
After those little legs have taken a rest, bring your baby back to Ocean City for the town’s 109th Annual Baby Parade, taking place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. The parade will proceed down the boardwalk from 6th to 12th streets and includes live music, special guests and more. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or go to OCNJ.us/BabyParade.
Art exhibit at Great Bay Gallery in Somers Point
Stop by Great Bay Gallery in Somers Point on your way to the beach sometime this month for the art gallery’s “Under the Boardwalk…Up on the Roof” exhibit, on display through Saturday, Sept. 1.
Browse works by 17 professional artists and seven professional poets, with paintings and poetry displayed in the main gallery room. Plan to visit the location for a meet and greet reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. The reception includes a poetry reading, live music, light refreshments and a wine tasting.
Great Bay Gallery is located at 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. Call 609-653-4991 or go to GreatBayArtGallery.com.
Art Bar for Brendan's Fund in Avalon
Brush up on your painting skills while enjoying a relaxing night for a good cause during Avalon’s Art Bar for Brendan's Fund event, taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Artist Valerie Waywell will be providing guided instruction to guests as they paint a take-home project together. Supplies, beverages and appetizer are all included. The night also includes a raffle, with net proceeds from the event donated to the Brendan Borek Endowed Fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to support pediatric cancer patients and their families.
The event will take place at Circle Tavern at Princeton Bar & Grill, 2008 Dune Drive, Avalon. Cost is $50. To register, email valeriejwaywell@gmail.com. For more information, go to BrendansFund.org.