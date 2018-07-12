Antiques & Collectibles Fair in Ocean City
Search for treasures from some of the region’s most well-known antique and collectible dealers Saturday, July 14 at the Ocean City Community Center.
Hosted by the Ocean City Historical Museum and including more than 25 dealers, the Antiques & Collectibles Fair will have items ranging from China and glassware to furniture and vintage collectibles. Admission is free and the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will take place inside the Ocean City Historical Museum, located at the Community Center, 1735 Simpson Ave. For more information, call 609-399-1801.
Bike auction in Ocean City
Wishing you had a bicycle to travel through town? Visit Ocean City’s Bicycle Auction, taking place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 16.
During the event, the Ocean City Police Department will have bicycles on display that are deemed by police to be abandoned or unclaimed. Bid on your favorite bike, with around 115 available along with unclaimed kayaks, surfboards and other items to check out.
The event will take place at the Shelter Road Recycling Center at 1 Shelter Road, located off Tennessee Avenue. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. A valid ID is required to register. Bring cash — no credit cards will be accepted.
The rain date for the auction is Tuesday, July 17. For more information, call 609-525-9356 or go to OCNJ.us.
Ocean City Fishing Pier Open House
You may have passed it many times walking the boards, but you’ve never actually gotten to see the view of the shoreline from Ocean City’s exclusive fishing pier, located at 14th Street and the Boardwalk. Now’s your chance to check out the spot during the Ocean City Fishing Club’s Open House, taking place Thursday, July 19.
Visitors to the pier can tour the location and its clubhouse from 6 to 8 p.m. The Ocean City Fishing Club has been in existence for more than 100 years and is the oldest continually operated fishing club in the country. Guests to the open house are encouraged to make a donation of canned goods at the event to support the Ocean City Food Cupboard.
For more information, go to OceanCityFishingClub.com.
Baby parade in Sea Isle City
Kids ranging from newborns to 10-year-olds will line the Sea Isle City promenade in costumes and floats during the city’s annual Baby Parade Tuesday, July 17.
Stepping off at 6:30 p.m., kids will stroll or travel via decorated floats along the parade route, beginning at 34th Street and ending at 44th Street. All parade participants will be dressed in their "Sunday" finest. The rain date for the event is Wednesday, July 18.
Pre-registration for the parade is required by Monday, July 16. For more information, call 609-263-8687 or go to VisitSICNJ.com.
11th Annual Avalon Flip Flop walk
Walk to help end Parkinson’s disease during the 11th Annual Avalon Flip Flop Walk, held Saturday, July 14.
Starting with registration at 8 a.m., participants will meet at Avalon Community Hall and proceed down the boardwalk in an effort to raise $27,000 for Parkinson’s disease research, education and quality of life programs.
Hosted by The Parkinsons Council, registration for the 2-mile walk is free, but the organization is asking for personal donations of $25. Everyone who participates in the event will receive the official "Flip Flop" walk T-shirt and a pair of decorative flip flops.
Following the walk, there will be treats courtesy of Springer's Homemade Ice Cream. Avalon Community Hall is located at 30th Street and Avalon Avenue. Call 610-668-4292 or go to TheParkinsonCouncil.org.