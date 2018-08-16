Little Miss Ocean City and Junior Miss Ocean City pageants
Ocean City is hosting two scholarship pageants this weekend for local girls.
The first of the two is the Little Miss Ocean City pageant, taking place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at the Music Pier. The pageant is for girls ages 8 to 11, with contestants demonstrating their abilities in various categories including a talent section. Little Miss Ocean City 2018 Ginger Mumman will crown the winner. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 609-525-9304 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.
Then the Junior Miss Ocean City pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, also at the Music Pier. The pageant is for girls ages 12 to 16. Categories for judging include interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question. Junior Miss Ocean City 2018 Hope Aita will crown the winner. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.
Both contests are open to girls who either attend Ocean City schools, live in the town, or who's parent is a property owner in Ocean City. The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. For more information, go to OceanCityVacation.com.
Comic Con at Sea Isle City library
Celebrate your favorite comic book heroes and fictional characters during Sea Isle City library’s Cape Con Saturday, Aug. 18.
The event, taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes a raffle with tickets to Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia, a retro gaming tournament where guests can compete in Mario Kart 64, a cosplay contest, local artwork, trivia competitions and even an Ultimate Fandom Debate moderated by The Press of Atlantic City’s Dan Grote.
The Sea Isle City library is located at 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. For more information on the event, go to CapeCon.CMCLibrary.org.
Bay Atlantic Symphony concert at Avalon Library
Two of classical music’s most popular artists will be honored during a performance by the Bay Atlantic Symphony Saturday, Aug. 18.
“Mozart and Beethoven, the Classical Classics” will take place at 7 p.m. at the Avalon library, located at 235 32nd St. The evening’s selections include Mozart’s “Die Zauberflote (The Magic Flute) Overture,” Mozart’s “Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5, Op. 67, C minor.”
Tickets are free but limited, so be sure to reserve yours soon. For more information, go to AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Ocean City Pops concert at Ocean City Music Pier
Conductor Vince Lee will lead the Ocean City Pops in “The Best of Opera to Broadway” concert Sunday, Aug. 19.
The performance, featuring soloists Cody Austin and Larisa Martine, includes selections from shows such as “Rigoletto,” “Carmen,” “My Fair Lady,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “West Side Story” and more. Austin starred in the Pops’ performance of "Our Three Tenors” and Martine has just finished a tour performing with Andrea Bocelli.
Additional pieces performed by the Pops will include selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein, George Gershwin and more. The show will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Music Pier, located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Tickets are $18 or $20. Call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.
Gateway Playhouse hosts performance of ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’
Philadelphia’s 11th Hour Theatre Company is bringing the popular play “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to Somers Point’s Gateway Playhouse Thursday, Aug. 23.
Written by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin, this fast-paced, witty Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of a group of six students participating in their county spelling bee. All is not fun and games however, as the students battle not just the English language, but some trying and hilarious circumstances as well.
The performance will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Additional performances will be 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. Tickets are $34. Go to GatewayByTheBay.org.