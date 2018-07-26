Cape May’s 86th Queen Maysea coronation
Cape May will continue a long-standing tradition when it honors Queen Maysea and her court Tuesday, July 31.
The 86th Annual Queen Maysea Coronation, taking place at Cape May Convention Hall at 7 p.m., will crown the next queen of the town, Sydney Duran. Duran, 10, will be entering 5th grade at Cape May City Elementary School this fall. Contestants for Queen Maysea must be 6 to 10 years of age and year-round residents of the greater Cape May area.
This year’s princesses in the Queen’s court are Juliette Archer, Jasmine Black, Abigail Bomba, Zoe Cardillo, McKenna Douglass, Chloe Duran, Quinlan Hassay, Catherine Jennings, Eden Jane Kobielnik, Corinna LaPuma, Rosa LaPuma, Victoria Laurenzi, Anastasia McPherson-Ohrenich, Lily Olexa, Hailey Serra, Georgia Shutter, Emelia Walls and Grace Watson. And this year’s flower girls, ages 5 or younger, are Marin Donahue, Paisley Elias, Sophia Gilliam and Haddie Watson.
The festivities are free and open to the public. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave. Call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Hands on History at Cold Spring Village
Kids can explore Historic Cold Spring Village while participating in fun, educational activities during a Hands on History event Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.
Each kid will receive a passport at the beginning of their visit, to be stamped at each building they visit within the village. At each location, children will take part in an activity, such as writing with a quill pen, churning butter or carving wood. Additional festivities include games and live music by Mary Roth.
At the end of their trip, kids can use their passports to redeem a free treat at the Country Store. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. Admission to the village is $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and younger.
Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 Route 9, Cold Spring. Call 609-898-2300, ext. 10 or go to CapeMay.com.
Beach Mile race in Wildwood
All ages are invited to run the Wildwood beach during the town’s Family Fun Beach Mile Sunday, July 29.
Taking place from 10 to 11 a.m., the timed, one-mile beach race will begin on the sand behind Adventure Pier and continue down the coast. Shoes or no shoes, all are welcome to participate, with three different race heats taking off from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
All participants will receive a free wristband to Splash Zone Water Park, valued at $40, along with a t-shirt. The day’s top finishers will receive medals.
Registration is $35. For additional information on divisions and to register, go to BeachMile.com.
Sunset fest in Wildwood Crest
New this year, Wildwood Crest is hosting the first-ever Crest Sunset Truck Fest Sunday, July 29.
Taking place around Sunset Lake, the event includes food trucks, crafters, live acoustic music and lawn games, with something for every member of the family. Watch the sunset while enjoying the evening’s festivities, held from 4 to 9 p.m.
Admission is free. Sunset Lake is located along Bayview Avenue and Park Road. For more information, go to WildwoodsNJ.com or StallionMarketingLLC.com.
Waddlers contest and baby parade in Wildwood
Parents, bring your little ones to Wildwood for some friendly competition during the Waddler's Contest and Baby Parade Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, Aug. 1.
On Tuesday, the Wildwoods Loves Waddler's Contest will take place on the grass outside the Wildwoods Convention Center, located at 4501 Boardwalk. Infants and toddlers up to two years old will showcase their crawling or waddling skills as parents and family cheer the participants along to the finish line, with prizes awarded to the top finishers. The Baby Waddle will begin at 10:30 a.m. and registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. Registration is free.
Then Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., bring the kids back to town for the Wildwoods 109th Baby Parade. Registration will take place from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., followed by judging from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Some of the categories include Cutest Baby Boy, Cutest Baby Girl, Decorate Baby Carriage, Fancy Children and Best Dressed. The parade will step off at 6 p.m. from the Wildwoods sign, located outside the Convention Center.
The rain date for the baby parade is Aug. 2. For more information, call 609-729-4000 or go to WildwoodsNJ.com.