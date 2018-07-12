Family Fun Days at the Cape May Lighthouse
The whole family can climb the Cape May Lighthouse and take part in some cool activities during the location’s Family Fun Days, held Wednesdays July 18, Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Starting at 2 p.m., kids can participate in activities while their parents browse the craft vendors in attendance. Sit together and watch the day’s performers and entertainment before taking a climb up to the top of the lighthouse, with all events taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is free to the grounds. Climbs are $8 adults, $5 ages 3 to 12. The Cape May Lighthouse, established in 1859, is located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May Point. The series is presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC). For more information, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278.
Celtic Festival Weekend at Historic Cold Spring Village
Celebrate Irish, Welsh and Scottish American heritage during Historic Cold Spring Village’s 14th Annual Celtic Weekend, taking place Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15.
Browse vendors, listen to live music, watch an Irish dance performance and more from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.
Performers include Nae Breeks Pipes & Drums Band, who will showcase their talent 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Additional performances include Irish folk tunes by The Flynns, and singer Joe McGonigle, who will be joined by world-renowned musician Tom Brett.
There will be an Irish dance performance by the Emerald Isle Academy Dancers at noon Sunday, along with demonstrations by Mike Dupuy Falconry both Saturday and Sunday. The New Jersey Irish Setter Rescue will also be in attendance during the weekend, along with a few Irish Setters to mingle with guests.
Admission is $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 Route 9, Cold Spring. For more information, call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org.
National Dance Competition in Wildwood
Young dancers from across the nation are coming to the Wildwoods Convention Center for the National Dance Competition Sunday, July 15 through Friday, July 20.
The six-day event, presented by Sophisticated Productions, is returning to the Convention Center for the 24th year.
With performances ranging from solos to duets, trios, and large groups, the audience will be constantly mesmerized as the dancers showcase their skills in jazz, tap, musical theater, hip hop, modern and more. Performances will be choreographed to music and dancers will be competing for more than $30,000 in cash and scholarships, with prizes awarded to the event’s top scorers. The event will also include shows on the boardwalk throughout the week, taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Competitions will begin at 8 a.m. daily and admission is free for the public. For more information, call 413-568-4815 or go to SophisticatedProductions.com.
2018 Antique & Classic Automobile Show in Cape May
Car enthusiasts, plan a stop in Cape May this Saturday, July 14 for the 2018 Cape May Antique & Classic Automobile Show, hosted by the Jersey Cape Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA).
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Collier's Liquor Store will be the host site for the event, now in its 21st year and featuring up to 40 antique cars ranging from the 1920s to 1980s.
Collier's Liquor Store is located at 202 Jackson St., Cape May. Admission to the event is free, but there is a fee to display your vehicle. To register you car for the show, call 609-399-5490.