Mural painting event in Wildwood
Help to create a mural to beautify the town of Wildwood during Gogh Wild Friday, taking place Friday, Aug. 17.
Inside Byrne Plaza, artists, members of the community and visitors will work together to create a colorful Wildwood-themed Van Gogh mural. Stop by the plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. and add your touch to the community project.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more information, go to DOOWW.com or WildwoodsNJ.com.
Village Field Day at Cold Spring Village
Step back into an era where family time didn’t involve the television or cell phone during Historic Cold Spring Village’s Field Day weekend, taking place Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19.
From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, family members of all ages can try out vintage games from the 1800s together during this new event, which includes games such as bocce ball, sack races and more.
Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 Route 9 South, Cape May. Admission is $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. Call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org.
Baseball on the Beach in Wildwood
Kids ages 9 to 13 will take part in some fun beach baseball action in the Wildwoods Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19.
The third annual Baseball on the Beach Tournament includes divisions for 9U, 10U, 11U, 12U and 13U, with games taking place on four fields located on the Wildwood beach between Andrews and Rio Grande avenues.
Games will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. For more information, call 609-522-2444 or go to WildwoodBeachBaseball.com.
Beach Bumz band at Cape May Convention Hall
Listen to your favorite summer songs performed by tribute band Beach Bumz 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 on the rear deck at Cape May Convention Hall.
The tribute band, based out of Baltimore and Orlando, Florida, has been performing for more than 15 years and plays hits by artists such as Jimmy Buffet, Bob Marley, the Beach Boys and more.
The concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair and enjoy the ocean view. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. In the event of rain, the concert will take place indoors. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Painting with watercolors in West Cape May
Join local artist Anna Marie Zabielski for a watercolor painting class 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 at Seaside Cheese Co. in West Cape May.
The series, taking place every Wednesday in August, includes instruction in painting with watercolors by Zabielski, who is a member of the Ocean City Fine Arts League and the St. Barnabas Art Group. Supplies will be provided, along with a tasty cheese and fruit tray for snacking while you paint. Participants are welcome to bring their own beverages.
Registration is $45 and is open to adults and kids. Seaside Cheese Co. is located at 110 Park Blvd., West Cape May. To register, call 609-898-7578 or email amz156@comcast.net.
Wildwood Crest Sunset Celebration
Spend one of your last summer evenings down at the shore watching the sunset during the Wildwood Crest Sunset Celebration Thursday, Aug. 23.
Starting at 7 p.m., visitors and locals alike are welcome to gather together to watch the summer sun make its decent one last time before the season ends. Watch the evening sky change colors while enjoying live entertainment, including live music, kids’ activities and more.
Sunset Lake is located along New Jersey Avenue, with entertainment taking place between Atlanta and Miami avenues. For additional information, call 609-523-0202 or go to WildwoodCrest.org.