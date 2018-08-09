Boys and Girls Surf Fishing Tournament in Ocean City
A fishing tournament just for the kids will take place in Ocean City on Saturday, Aug. 11.
Kids ages 8 to 16 can participate in the 43rd annual event, taking place from 10 a.m. to noon on the north end beach by the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. Prizes and trophies will be awarded following the tournament, which begins with free registration from 9 to 10 a.m. inside the parking lot at the foot of the Longport Bridge on the Ocean City side.
Kids should bring their own fishing gear and bait. There will be three age divisions — 8 to 10, 11 to 12, and 13 to 16 year olds, with boys and girls divisions in each age category. Those who catch the most fish in each division or the biggest fish overall will receive prizes.
The rain date for the tournament is Saturday, Aug. 18. The event is sponsored by the Ocean City Fishing Club and Department of Recreation. For more information, call 609-814-0216 or go to OceanCityFishingClub.com.
Miss Ocean City Pageant
Local girls ages 16 to 23 will compete for the title of Miss Ocean City 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 during the 50th Annual Miss Ocean City Pageant at the Ocean City Music Pier.
The pageant’s contestants will compete in categories including interview, talent, swimsuit, evening gown and onstage question. Miss Ocean City 2017 Madison Kennelly will be in attendance as well to crown the winner. The winner of the pageant will go on to serve as an ambassador for the town during regular events.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice.
Gordon Lightfoot at Ocean City Music Pier
Songwriting Hall of Famer Gordon Lightfoot will visit the Ocean City Music Pier on Monday, Aug. 13.
The artist has released 20 albums and received five Grammy nominations. He is known for hits such as “Sundown,” “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Carefree Highway.” He will delight fans with his storytelling lyrics when he takes the stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Tickets start at $39. Call 800-745-3000 or go to TicketMaster.com.
Miss Crustacean hermit crab beauty pageant
The shore’s favorite crustacean will be honored during Ocean City’s annual Miss Crustacean hermit crab beauty contest 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15.
Ever purchased a hermit crab from a boardwalk shop as a pet? Now’s your time to bring your crustacean to the beach at 6th Street for a fun contest, open to families, kids, local organizations and businesses. The winning hermit crab will receive a cucumber rind cup and will be honored as they crawl down a flowery runway.
Registration is free and will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com.
7 Mile Island Home & Health Show and Designer House Tour in Avalon
Cape Regional Health System is hosting its annual 7 Mile Island Home & Health Show and Designer House Tour Saturday, Aug. 11, with two different events to check out.
The 14th Annual Cape Regional Home & Health Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Avalon Elementary School. Speak to home improvement experts, such as architects, designers, contractors and other professionals to start making your dream house a reality. Visitors can also mingle with doctors and other health care experts while browsing various health exhibits. Both shows are free and open to the public. For more information, go to CapeRegionalHealth.com.
The 7 Mile Island Designer House Tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout Avalon and Stone Harbor. Guests on the tour will visit nine unique homes, ranging from modern to renovated and including bayfront and oceanfront properties. Tickets are $35 and benefit Cape Regional Health System’s cancer and surgical services. To purchase, call 609-463-4040 or go to CapeRegionalHealth.com.