Masterworks Choir in Ocean City
The Masterworks Choir and Orchestra are performing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Ocean City.
The concert, “Bach: Mass in A Major,” will be performed by the chamber orchestra and includes a string quartet, two flutes and an organ. The group will be joined by organist Scott Breiner and features soloists Nancy Fox, Robert Laird, Florence Moyer and Robert Snodgrass. The concert is directed by John Gregory Bate.
The church is located at 8th Street and Central Avenue. Admission to the concert is free, but a free-will offering will be collected. For more information, call 609-399-2988.
Second Annual Chip Miller Skate Fest in Ocean City
Those who prefer to roll on land rather than surf the ocean are invited to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation’s 2nd Annual Skate Fest Friday, July 27.
Families are welcome to join the festivities, taking place at Ocean City’s Skate Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and including skateboard contests with prizes in various categories, refreshments and an 80’s-themed costume contest.
The skate park is located at 550 Asbury Ave. Registration begins at 10 a.m. The rain date for the event is Saturday, July 28 or Sunday, July 29.
Cost is $20. For more information, call 717-243-7855 or go to ChipMiller.org.
18th Annual Art of Surfing festival in Ocean City
Surfers and those who just appreciate all that the beach has to offer should visit Ocean City for the 18th Annual Art of Surfing Festival, taking place Thursday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Music Pier.
Browse paintings, woodworking, jewelry, drawings, clothing and more, all inspired by the ocean. There will also be live music to entertain as you shop, with the festival taking place 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Admission is free. For more information, go to ArtOfSurfingFestival.com.
Twins Contest in Ocean City
Grab your twin or, if you don't have one, come and witness the most twins you’ve ever seen in one place during Ocean City’s annual Twins Contest, held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1 at the Music Pier.
The unusual event awards prizes to twins who look the most similar, along with those who look almost nothing alike. All are welcome to come and watch. Registration is free and will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Music Pier is located at Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
Wetlands Institute Summer Celebration in Avalon
Support the Wetlands Institute’s efforts to protect area wildlife during the organization’s 4th Annual Summer Celebration Saturday, July 28.
Taking place at ICONA Avalon resort, the event includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, basket raffles, a live auction and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Bid during the live auction on dinners, exclusive wine collections and more.
ICONA is located at 7849 Dune Drive, Avalon. Tickets are $200. Go to WetlandsInstitute.org.