Classic Car Show at Historic Cold Spring Village
Peruse vehicles of all makes and models ranging from the 1910s to the 1980s during Historic Cold Spring Village’s Annual Classic and Antique Car Show Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, guests to the village can mingle with antique car owners as they admire the vehicles on display. The Jersey Cape chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will showcase antique vehicles Saturday and Gary McGhee, local car show organizer, will present hotrods and other classics Sunday.
Historic Cold Spring Village is located at 720 Route 9, Cold Spring. Admission is $14 adults, $12 ages 3 to 12 and free ages 2 and younger. Call 609-898-2300 or go to HCSV.org.
The Hit Men at Cape May Summer Concert Series
Cape May’s Summer Concert Series continues 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 with a performance by the Hit Men at Cape May Convention Hall.
The group is comprised of Lee Shapiro, Jimmy Ryan, Jeff Ganz, Russ Velazquez and Steve Murphy. Each individual has performed, written, produced or played with stars and groups such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chuck Berry, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and Tommy James & The Shondells. Together, they have appeared on more than 85 albums and received multiple awards. Get ready to hear some of your favorite classic hits brought to life once again by the men who helped to make them famous.
Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. Tickets are $48. Call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tattoo Beach Bash in Wildwood
Visit the Wildwoods Convention Center for the town’s Ninth Annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash Friday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 12.
Presented by Rebel Image Tattoo, the event includes tattoo contests, demonstrations, art exhibits, live entertainment and more. Watch as tattoo artists perform live tattooing or show off the tats you already have during the event’s tattoo contests, with prizes awarded in various categories.
Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Daily passes are $20 and weekend passes are $40. For more information, call 609-972-6671 or go to WildwoodTattoo.com.
Festival of Lights Boat Parade in Stone Harbor
Watch as decorated boats cruise through the back bays of Stone Harbor during the town’s Festival of Lights boat parade Saturday, Aug. 11.
Beginning at 8:30 p.m., brightly lit boats will take off beginning at Paradise Bay. The theme for the event, presented by the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, is “Around the World.” Boats and docks will be decorated to reflect the theme and prizes will be awarded for Best Boat, Best Dock and Best Costume. An awards ceremony will take place following the parade at the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, where there will also be an after party. The Yacht Club is located at 9001 Sunset Drive.
For more information, call 609-368-1201 or go to YCSH.org.
Stone Harbor Surf & Turf 5-Miler
Join 7 Mile Sports and the town of Stone Harbor for the 4th Annual Stone Harbor Surf & Turf 5-Miler & 1 Mile Beach Run Sunday, Aug. 12.
The five mile race will start with a 2.5 mile run beginning at 80th Street and the beach, and then continues another 2.5 miles on the streets of the town. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and will be followed by the 1 Mile Beach Run for those who want a shorter option.
Registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. and is $30 advance, $35 day-of for the 5-Miler with both individual and team options, and $25 for the 1 Mile Beach Run. Call 609-502-4028 or go to 7MileSports.com.