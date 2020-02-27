011620_ats_bellevue

On January 13th 2020, The Bellevue Tavern in Cape May Court House is profiled for At The Shore. Cape May Scallops and Shrimp Rosa

The Bellevue Tavern continues its winning combo of history, family and food: With a large, all-encompassing menu with everything from wings to crabcakes and burgers, along with a pleasant and historic atmosphere, you are all but guaranteed to please everyone in the bunch.

What to know about Atlantic City change of government referendum: On March 31, registered voters will decide whether to change Atlantic City’s form of government. The yes-or-no ballot question will ask voters whether the city should adopt a council-manager form of government and discard the current mayor-council form.

Report: $900M needed in 10 years for New Jersey's charter school facilities: In a report released last week by the charter schools association and JerseyCAN, a survey of 88 public charter and three renaissance schools estimated the need for more than 200 school construction or substantial renovation projects in the next decade to provide safe and secure school buildings for the families they serve.

Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball tournament continues: St. Augustine tops Mainland Regional and Wildwood Catholic wins big over St. Joseph to set a rematch of last year's CAL tournament final.

Galloway council votes to censure one of its own for leaving during public comment: Councilman Robert Maldonado announced at the start of Tuesday’s meeting he would not stay for the public comment period. He said the comments represented a hostile work environment for him and left early.

Galloway Township Committeeman Robert Maldonado says the recall petition against him is the kind of negative campaigning that makes people on all sides disgusted by politics.

