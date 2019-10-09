A white former Burlington County police chief accused of slamming a handcuffed black man’s head into a doorjamb three years ago has been convicted of lying to the FBI.
After jurors announced the verdict Wednesday on one count in the federal trial of 62-year-old Frank Nucera, the judge sent them back to consider whether there was any possibility of verdicts on the remaining two counts.
Prosecutors allege the former Bordentown Township police chief approached the 18-year-old prisoner from behind in September 2016 and smashed his head into a doorjamb as he was being escorted from a hotel. He was also charged with hate crime assault and deprivation of civil rights.
Nucera’s attorney has said other officers wanted to get rid of him because of his tough disciplinary policies.
Brick man in bat beating to be held for trial: An Ocean County man accused of using a baseball bat to fatally beat his father in their family home will remain jailed until his murder trial.
A judge issued the ruling Wednesday during a detention hearing for Mark Austin. He found the 28-year-old Brick man provided inconsistent statements to authorities after his father’s death and didn’t deem Austin to be “credible.”
Austin and an alleged accomplice are both charged with murder, conspiracy and two weapons counts in the death of Austin’s father, 55-year-old Mark Austin.
The elder Austin was found beaten to death in his Brick home Sept. 7. Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive for the attack or provided more details on the slaying, citing the ongoing investigation.
Former assisted living facility manager gets 27 months for fraud: The former business manager of an assisted living facility has been sentenced for stealing about $237,000 from an elderly victim under her care.
Marcella Drakeford received a 27-month prison term Tuesday. The 46-year-old Fort Pierce, Florida, resident must also pay $237,258 in restitution.
Drakeford pleaded guilty in April to mail fraud.
Prosecutors said that beginning in December 2016, Drakeford agreed to help manage her victim’s financial affairs and pay for her care at the Morristown site.
She was granted limited access to the victim’s checking account. But unbeknownst to the victim or her guardian, Drakeford had already gained fraudulent access to the victim’s credit card account and had several cards issued in her name.
Drakeford used the cards for personal expenditures. She paid those bills by writing checks drawn on the victim’s checking account, all without her permission.
Ex-teacher, camp counselor gets 15 years for child porn: A former teacher and camp counselor who admitted paying a teenage boy to send him nude images and watching online child sex abuse shows online is headed to federal prison.
Colin Skeele received a 15-year sentence Tuesday. The 32-year-old Florham Park man had pleaded guilty last year to producing child pornography.
In 2011, prosecutors said Skeele paid a 17-year-old boy $100 to send nude images of himself, and later sent one of the images to another youth. He had first met the teen at a camp where Skeele worked as a counselor.
On multiple occasions between 2012 and 2014, Skeele communicated online with people in the Philippines to buy live child sex abuse shows, which Skeele directed and watched in real time via a video and chat service.
Two charged in bingo scam: Police in Camden County say a church bingo night went awry after an allegation that two players had taped a called number onto their card to claim a bingo win.
Investigators said 71-year-old Teresa Davis and 38-year-old Keasha Brockington said they had the winning card carrying a prize of nearly $200 Thursday at Saint Maria Goretti Church Hall in Runnemede, but a church volunteer noticed one of the winning numbers had been taped over the number on the card.
The Camden residents were charged with improper behavior under a borough ordinance. A parish official said it’s the first issue in 20-plus years of bingo games at the church.
It wasn’t clear whether they had attorneys. A message left for Davis wasn’t immediately returned; a working number for Brockington couldn’t be found.
NJ Transit to test self-driving shuttles: NJ Transit passengers may one day board buses without drivers.
The agency on Tuesday in Edison unveiled three self-driving shuttles it hopes to test as part of a pilot program funded by a $950,000 Federal Transit Administration grant.
The electric shuttles can ferry 15 passengers at speeds of up to 15 mph. They would first be tested on a closed section of Fort Monmouth before NJ Transit would seek permits to allow the vehicles to carry passengers on public roads within the fort’s property.
NJ Transit says the self-driving shuttles can serve small area trips and feed fixed-route services.
The FTA is scheduled to announce grant recipients this winter.
Toms River man charged with fatal pedestrian hit-run: Authorities say a Toms River man was driving with a suspended license when he struck and killed a teenager and injured his father.
Ocean County prosecutors charged 31-year-old Alexander Politan with causing the death of another while driving with a suspended license and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Authorities did not say why his license was suspended.
Police said 15-year-old Jesus Lopez-Grande and his dad were walking home from the boy’s job when they were struck in Lakewood on Oct. 4.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was treated for an elbow injury.
Politan is held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
— Associated Press
