A history of disputes between a former Olympic equestrian athlete and two people who rented from him at a farm where he trains riders apparently turned violent this week, leaving a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Prosecutors in Morris County on Thursday charged Michael Barisone, 54, with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman called 911 Wednesday afternoon and said Barisone had shot her twice.
Police arrived to find the woman bleeding on the ground with wounds to her chest, and another man lying on top of Barisone. Barisone had fired at the man as well but had missed, according to the complaint, and the man had subdued him until police arrived.
The woman’s injuries were described as serious and life-threatening.
Union County home sells for $400K less after threats to kids: A house whose current owners were scared off the property by a series of threatening letters sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.
Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014 but didn’t move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous writer. NJ.com reported Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.
In a series of letters, the writer asked if the Broadduses were bringing “young blood” into the home and asked the names of their two children. The Broadduses claimed the writer had a “mentally disturbed fixation” on the home.
The writer was never found. A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.
Leasing dogs, cats no prohibited: Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that bars pet dealers from leasing dogs and cats.
The first-term Democrat signed the measure Friday and called the leasing of pets “predatory.” The bill’s sponsors said the measure was necessary, because some pet dealers will enter into lease agreements to make high-priced pets seem more affordable to consumers.
Murphy signs law to require schools to teach mental health instruction: New Jersey public schools will be required to include instruction on mental health under a new law Murphy signed.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bipartisan measure Friday. The measure passed the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate earlier this year without any no votes.
In a statement, Murphy said ensuring that students learn about mental health can promote a healthier future.
— Associated Press