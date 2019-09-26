Exceptional Drought

The only time in recorded history, since 2000, that New Jersey has been in an Exceptional Drought was August 20, 2002. Even that did not cover the whole state. 

 United States Drought Monitor

Exceptional Drought stage is extremely rare in New Jersey. The only time once has occurred since 2000 was between Aug. 20-26, 2002. Even still, the only counties in this category were Salem and a very small part of Cumberland County (Stow Creek and Greenwich).

2002 Drought

James Schollenberger and his daughter, Julie, 14, take away northern white cedar trees that died from lack of water related to the recent drought from near their home off New Road, in Linwood, Monday 8/26/02.

During this stage, crop less is widespread. Water emergencies go into place as well. In 2002, the Great Egg Harbor River, as other small streams in South Jersey, were at a then all-time low. The former Seaview Mariott Resort in Galloway had to reduce their water usage. Landscapers cut their works because they couldn't cut lawns.

