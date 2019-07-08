On Wednesday July 4th, Great Bay Gallery opens the exhibit Gina’s Floating World: Reflections of Japan by writer and artist Belle Brett of Somerville, Massachusetts (named for the same Somers family as Somers Point). Belle’s recently published novel, Gina in the Floating World, set in1981 in Japan, serves as the source of inspiration for her series of collages, watercolors and photographs which will be on exhibit at the Gallery, 829 Bay Avenue, Somers Point until July 27.
In her artistic career, Brett initially focused on photography and darkroom techniques. More recently, collages, mixed media and watercolor painting have joined photography as mainstays of her artistic expression.
Belle Brett’s first novel, Gina in the Floating World, was published by She Writes Press in September 2018; it tells the story of a young American who undertakes a bank internship in Tokyo who finds herself exploring the darker side of the culture. The story was inspired by Belle’s own stint as a bar hostess in Japan when she was in her 20’s. Kirkus Reviews calls the book “a sharply observed and unforgettable debut”. The novel was a finalist for a Sarton Women’s Book Award in Contemporary Fiction.
Brett writes “Gina in the Floating World” inspired me to create this exhibit as a reflection of different scenarios in the novel or aspects of Japanese culture, using collage as the dominant medium since it is the most abstract of my art forms.
In this unusual exhibit of abstract forms that document the Japanese experience, Belle Brett brings to the Jersey Shore an opportunity for art lovers, literary enthusiasts and the continuously curious to explore Belle Brett’s experiences. See more about Belle Brett’s art at www.bellebretstudio.com and writing at www.bellebrett.com.
Gina in the Floating World Book Talk and Discussion will be held on Wednesday July 24 with seating at 3:00 or 6:00pm. Seating is limited and reservations should be made by calling 609-653-499; email: katharleth@hotmail.com. The event is free and open to the public
Gallery hours are Wed & Thursday 12-5pm; Friday & Saturday 12-8pm; Sunday 11am-4pm