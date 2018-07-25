The Museum of Cape May County exhibit “Shipwreck! Wrecks of the North Atlantic” opened to the public July 24 and will run through the summer.
Curated by wreck-diving guide Capt. Gene Peterson, of Atlantic Divers, the exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor.
The collection spans Peterson's 50-year diving career and includes artifacts from wrecks up and down the northern Atlantic coast. Each artifact on display was personally recovered by Peterson.
Of special interest are artifacts recovered from the wreck of the S.S. Miraflores, sunk by a German Uboat patrolling off the coast of Cape May County. The Miraflores went down with her crew of 32 on Feb. 19, 1942. On display is the helm of the Miraflores, recovered by Peterson’s Atlantic group.
The exhibit is free to the public and may be visited during the museum’s normal business hours, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is at 504 Route 9 North, just one-quarter mile south of the Cape May County Park & Zoo.
