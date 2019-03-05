Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a small little bar for a small area in the kitchen, no more then 3-foot wide and $100. — Frankie T.
Dear Frankie: How’s this? Get a No Tools Wine Bar, regularly $199.99, on sale for $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. The bar is 36-inches wide by 36-inches high and 14.25-inches wide, but opens to 57.5 inches. Save an additional 20 percent with the coupon from a past Sunday Press or off the store’s website, making your cost $80.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I hope you can help me find Mrs. Fanning’s Bread and Butter pickles. I have bought them for years. Now all of a sudden they disappeared off the grocery shelves. I have checked my grocery stores here in Vineland, along with having my son in Pennsylvania check his stores with no luck. — Grace K., Vineland
Dear Grace: According to B&G Foodservice website who bought Mrs. Fanning’s Bread and Butter pickles from GFA Brands in 2012, they do not say they are discontinued. However, if you go to its pickle products they are not listed. I see B&G Pickles everywhere, perhaps try B&G Bread & Butter Chips. The good news is you can buy four jars on Amazon.com for $24.99 with free shipping if you have Prime. I did find a Food Snob Chronicles recipe for Mrs. Fanning’s pickles, which became trademarked in 1924. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Your column is a highlight in The Press. Now a question. Over the years I have accumulated loads of paper documents that I would like to have shredded. Is there any place in my area that could provide this service at a reasonable cost? Many thanks. — Leo Lieberman, Margate
Dear Leo: Thank you for the kind words. You can go to Staples in Somers Point. They shred paper documents for 99 cents per pound.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a green tea kettle for a fun gift for Saint Patty’s Day, no more then $20 please. — Kathleen J., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Kathleen: Get a Kitchenworks 2.5-quart metallic tea kettle with stainless steel accents, regularly $19.99, on sale for $9.99 at Boscov’s. Pictured in the store ad is a Kelly green kettle.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $4.99 with the coupon from the store circular.
• Signature Select 12-ounce maple flavored syrup: $1.
• Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.88 with the coupon from the store circular.
• Purex 65- to 75-ounce laundry detergent: $1.49 after digital coupon. Limit one.
• Neutrogena Facial Sheet Masks: 25 percent off.
ShopRite
• Brut or Sure deodorant: $1.59. Save an additional $1.50 off with the coupon from Sunday’s Press, making your cost 9 cents.
• Good Cook Classic Everyday Saute pans: Half price.
• JP O’Reilly’s corned beef brisket: $1.88 per pound with the coupon from the store circular.
• Gorton’s Seafoods: Half price.
• L’Oreal cosmetics: 30 percent off.
• J.R. Watkins hand soap: Half price.
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $3.99 with the coupon from the store circular.
Tips
• All wall frames are half price at A.C. Moore.
• Get a pint of blueberries for $1.29 at Aldi.
• Case of Just The Basics bottled water is $2.49 at CVS.
• Fresh boneless skinless chicken breast family packs are $1.79 per pound at Save A Lot.
• Russell Stover 10- to 12-ounce boxed chocolates are $3.99 at Walgreens. Xtra 51-ounce laundry detergent is 99 cents.
• Folger’s 3-pound can of Classic Roast coffee is $11.68 at Walmart.
• Garden decor, planters, tools, watering supplies, chemicals and fertilizers are half price at Rite Aid.
• Rao’s Homemade 32-ounce sauces, regularly $8.49, are on sale for $5.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• All Keurig K-Cup Pods 36- to 48-count value and variety packs are 20 percent off at Bed Bath & Beyond through Sunday. Save an additional 20 percent with a coupon from a past Sunday Press or off the store’s website.
• Men’s Fila Memory Cryptonic blue athletic shoes, regularly $74.99, are on sale at Boscov’s for $19.99.
• All Master Touch & Fine Touch paint sets and Table Top Decor are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• Black & Decker toaster oven is on sale for $15 at Family Dollar.
• Huggies Snug & Dry jumbo diapers sizes 1 to 6, counts 21 to 44 is $5.50 after a $2 digital coupon at Dollar General.
• Paper Mate InkJoy eight-pack ballpoint pens, regularly $5.99, are on sale for $2.79 at Staples.
• Under Armour men’s or lady’s Micro G Assert 7 Running shoes, regularly $69.99, are on sale for $39.97 at Bass Pro Shop.
• All craft storage is 40 percent off at Michaels.
Reader tips
• Terry Meeker, who works in Somers Point ShopRite, writes to let Gi know they sell a product in the jelly aisle called Dickenson’s Lemon Curd. Terry says it is not exactly marmalade, but it says it is an elegant replacement for marmalade.
• Joe Ostrowski writes that Lindsay will find D&W Zesty Honey Mustard at Santori’s Produce on Route 9 in Somers Point.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.