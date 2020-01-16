Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., mostly if not all snow (perhaps snow at the shore) will fall. This will be as a warm front passes through. Temperatures will start out 27-32 degrees, but keep rising on a south wind. 

However, not everywhere may see precipitation. Those south of Cape May Court House and along the immediate shore look dry. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments