Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups will be likely on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The intense sun and stagnant air will develop ozone and smog.
This will complete the "Triple H" of hazy, hot and humid.
Meteorologist
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
