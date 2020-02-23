Sanctuary

Sandy Hickerson, who is leading an Atlantic County effort to make towns and the county a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights, shoots Wednesday at Range 129 in Absecon.

The Second Amendment sanctuary movement: Why now?: A raft of new gun control laws has persuaded citizens to get politically involved.

State lacks authority to overturn successful vote on Atlantic City change of government: The takeover legislation passed in 2016 gives the state broad powers over the city, but rejecting a successful referendum to change the form of government is not one of them.

Absegami, Ocean City, Hammonton wrestlers take District 32 titles: Absegami led the way among area teams with nine wrestlers finishing in the top three.

Bridgeton man sentenced in 2018 shooting death of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo: A city man was sentenced Friday to 42 years in prison, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.

He spent 30 years behind bars before he was exonerated. Now, he's sharing his story in Cape: Residents and members of state and local law enforcement gasped, cried, laughed and applauded at an event sponsored by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Coalition for a Safe Community.

Anthony Hinton

Anthony Ray Hinton spoke Tuesday at Middle Township High School about his 30 years in prison and the lessons he learned from it.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments