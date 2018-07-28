1) Wildwood
New rides on the Wildwood boards include the family-friendly Wild Whizzer, a spinning coaster with carts that look like personal hovercrafts. There’s also a new stage at Mariner’s Pier for dance performances, live entertainment, DJs and shaded seating for guests. New food options include PigDog Beach Bar, a family and dog-friendly eatery with barbecue classics, cocktails and local beers; Wilhelm’s Bier Garten, where you can experience Oktoberfest all summer long as you enjoy German fare like a cheddar bratwurst sandwich, Bavarian pretzels, fried pierogis with German and locally crafted beers. Go to MoreysPiers.com
2) Ocean City
Liberty Virtual Reality opened on the O.C. boards earlier this summer. The company already had Liberty Escape Rooms. With VR, there are different options: a virtual hot air balloon ride; 9D cinema rides; and numerous VR stations with multiple gaming experience options. Go to LibertyVirtualRealityOCNJ.com
3) Atlantic City
A.C. had some big changes to its Boardwalk in the past year. Openings of two new casinos — Ocean Resort Casino and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — in June made some big waves and changed the entire landscape of A.C. — not just its famous Boardwalk — forever. Look for world-class dining options and big name headliners at each. And while Steel Pier’s Observation Wheel technically opened last year, this is its first official summer. The Wheel stands at 227 feet tall and has 14,500 lights that illuminate at night. There are 40 temperature-controlled gondolas that hold six passengers each. For 15 minutes, you will get a 360-degree view of the ocean, boardwalk and beyond. Go to TheOceanAC.com; HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com; TheWheelAtSteelPier.com.
— Pamela Dollak