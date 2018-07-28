Golf buffs earn their merit badges on famous courses.
In the United States, that means Pebble Beach, Augusta National, Pine Valley, Shadow Creek and the one reserved for the well-connected —Haunted Golf.
What would the Ocean City Boardwalk be without miniature golf? Seriously, just come play.
The brainchild of Mark Benevento, who owns several courses on the Boardwalk, along with others in Margate, Sea Isle City and Avalon, Haunted Golf, right across from the famed Music Pier, provides a themed meandering journey through an indoor, air-conditioned facility. It once summoned images of Halloween, but has morphed into a light-hearted depiction of the cursed mythical wedding of Adam and Victoria, with different sections and design elements denoting their hotel. Colorful talking animals. A ghoulish piano player in the grand ballroom. More than 15 advanced animatronic entertainment features. And by the way, “Adam and Victoria?” That’s an imaginary, fantasy wedded (un)dead couple comprised of Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and the owner’s daughter. How’s that for a fun twist?
Other “haunted” parts include skeletons, buffaloes, hanging maitre-d’s and bell-hops, but they prompt more of an engaging effect. Haunted Golf retains an atmosphere of spooky, family-friendly vibes, complete with different music tracks, lights and hallways.
Themed entertainment has replaced the real-life gadgetry of hitting the ball through things or between sweeps of the windmill. In golf parlance, this is a flat course, starkly different than the elevated Congo Falls layout (same ownership, three courses) a couple blocks away. A golf purist can get a fix by pairing both courses into a tournament, as they require different strategies.
But most people play just one. In that vein, make your tee time with Bones, the singing skeleton standing inside the property. He converses with Buff, his wise-cracking buffalo-head sidekick, on the adjoining wall. The staff is friendly, the first hole is right there and the beauty of miniature golf unfolds. That means no driving range, chipping practice or heavy bag. This is a one-club stop, the putter.
Most holes encourage a score of two. The hole-in-one would be unusual, but so would a five, as adults go. Kids? Different ballgame, of course.
Holes three through seven denote a ballroom for the wedding, with overhead designs depicting important matters, like a wedding cake. Into the library for the eighth and ninth holes, with a lion, zebra and rhino representing trophies.
The 12th is my favorite, for sporting and sentimental reasons. It’s the longest hole on the course, a straight shot leading into a narrow area near the hole. The cup is barely visible from the tee. A good firm stroke will place the ball up there, nearly guaranteeing a two. But I aced it. So did my visiting buddy Christopher Stukes from Manchester. His was more impressive, we agreed, because he aced the 12th as a 12-year-old. Tie-breaker.
Christopher’s hole-in-one was even more “dramatic” because it followed his adult friend Jimmy Guzzo prompting me to imitate British golf announcers, who give every shot the urgency of world events: “And there’s Christopher, beset by a quandary,” I began. “He observes the formidable, long and unforgiving 12th at Haunted Golf, recalling the conundrum his four caused last year.” Or, “and here, in the shadow of the hallowed Music Pier, where legends Gordon Lightfoot, the Indigo Girls and the Beach Boys played this summer, Christopher Stukes and his sister Honey carved their place in history.”
Giggles and all, Christopher scored a hole-in-one. His own mini-golf shot for the ages. Right here. Honey did not have a hole-in-one, but a better overall score, and promised a return engagement to defend her title. Haunted Golf officials asked for advance notice to ensure media coverage.
Holes 13 to 17 represent the boiler room and on 14, the putt goes under a boiler, looks for a slot to fall into and speeds toward the hole. We do know that the boiler-room door was shipped from Augusta, Georgia, home of the Masters. We don’t know if it came from the course.
Fifteen has barrels. History suggests a shot that skirts the edge of the barrel has the best chance to glide into a hole-in-one. But that’s rare.
TAP-INS: Yes, there are “rules” here. Six strokes is the maximum. Player closes to the hole putts first, the opposite of traditional golf. No full swings. You can buy novelty, or lucky golf balls, and use them to play. They include footballs, soccer balls, tigers, skulls and eye balls ...